Nation Health Ministry confirms three new imported cases of Covid-19 The Saigon Times Friday, Sep 4, 2020,19:30 (GMT+7) Health Ministry confirms three new imported cases of Covid-19The Saigon Times A health care worker checks the body temperature of a quarantined person. Vietnam's Covid-19 tally has reached 1,049 as of today, September 4 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam's Covid-19 tally has reached 1,049 today, September 4, with all three fresh cases being quarantined upon arrival in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, said the Health Ministry. The new patients are male residents of Hanoi City, Ha Nam and Quang Binh provinces, aged 8-43. They returned home from Ukraine on Flight VN28 which landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC on September 1. After arrival, they were taken to a quarantine facility in Ba Ria-Vung Tau and are under treatment at a medical center in the province's Long Dien District. Up to now, the country has reported 691 locally-transmitted cases, with the number of cases recorded in the second wave since July 25 amounting to 551. Among the nation's tally, 786 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered, while 35 others have died so far.

