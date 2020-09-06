HDI Global SE, despite alleged violations, dominates PVI with 55.95 per cent stakes

HDI Global SE holds a majority stake in Vietnamese life insurer PVI As VIR reported previously, the State Securities Commission (SSC) has fined HDI Global SE – a German investor which is the largest shareholder of Vietnamese non-life insurer PVI – for non-compliance with information disclosure and violating foreign ownership limit (FOL) rules. In mid-August, HDI Global SE was allegedly fined for VND125 million ($5,430) for conducting one or several transactions to obscure company ownership and avoid information disclosure responsibilities. A fine of VND60 million ($2,600) was also imposed on the corporation for violating the FOL. On the other hand, HDI Global SE now holds a majority stake in PVI with 55.96 per cent. Specifically, on April 8, 2018, PVI confirmed that HDI Global SE purchased all PVI shares of Funderburk Lighthouse Ltd. (FLL), which owned 11.58 per cent. Besides, PVcomBank – a commercial lender backed by PetroVietnam – previously divested its capital in PVI. HDI Global SE requested PVI to dismiss the representative of PVcomBank from the Board of Management, although the representative allegedly bore a great deal of responsibility and was legally bound to work to bring the best out of PVI. Accordingly, PVI Board structure decreased from… Read full this story

