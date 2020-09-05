Infrastructure HCMC to expand five congested roads in the east The Saigon Times Saturday, Sep 5, 2020,11:15 (GMT+7) HCMC to expand five congested roads in the eastThe Saigon Times A road in eastern HCMC is packed with vehicles. The city plans to expand five congested roads in the eastern part – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Five major roads in HCMC’s District 9, including Do Xuan Hop, Nguyen Duy Trinh, La Xuan Oai, Le Van Viet and Lo Lu, are scheduled for an upgrade and expansion in the 2021-2025 period to meet the demand for growth in Thu Duc City in the years to come. The five roads in the eastern part of the city often face traffic congestion during rush hour and get flooded in the rainy season, thus affecting the daily activities of local residents. Moreover, container trucks frequently travel on these narrow roads, leading to many accidents, locals told VnExpress. Expansion capital for Do Xuan Hop, Le Van Viet and Nguyen Duy Trinh is being adjusted. To widen La Xuan Oai and Lo Lu streets, investments of over VND99 billion and VND572 million will be needed, respectively. After being expanded and renovated, the infrastructure of the roads is expected to be in… Read full this story

HCMC to expand five congested roads in the east have 282 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.