Infrastructure HCMC to complete three large traffic projects in late September By Le Anh Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,09:14 (GMT+7) HCMC to complete three large traffic projects in late SeptemberBy Le Anh An artist’s impression of the An Phu Dong steel bridge, which is one of three key projects to be put into service in late September – PHOTO: THE HCMC MANAGEMENT BOARD OF INVESTMENT AND CONSTRUCTION OF TRAFFIC PROJECTS HCMC – HCMC is set to put into operation three key traffic projects, including the An Phu Dong steel bridge, the Tran Van Giau Street rehabilitation and water environment improvement, in late September, according to the HCMC Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects. Luong Minh Phuc, head of the management board, told Phap Luat Online that in the third quarter of the year, a total of nine projects will be put into service, with six of them having been completed. The management board will continue to work with other relevant units to speed up the construction of the remaining three projects to ensure they will be put into operation as scheduled, Phuc said. In terms of the progress of the steel bridge project, which is aimed at connecting District 12 and Go… Read full this story

HCMC to complete three large traffic projects in late September have 290 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.