HCMC needs VND21t for water transport in next 30 years

HCMC – The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years, including VND4.1 trillion to build new ports and waterways and VND17 trillion to maintain water transport infrastructure.

Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the department, said that in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, the city will focus on developing nine waterways comprising four connecting the central business district with Hiep Phuoc Port in Nha Be District, three connecting the eastern region with Cat Lai Port in District 2 and two belt waterways.

To improve the connectivity with southern provinces, the city will enhance the capacity of five inland waterways comprising Saigon-Thi Vai, Saigon-Ben Suc, Saigon-Ben Keo, Saigon-Moc Hoa and Saigon-Hieu Liem.

The city will also work with the Mekong Delta provinces to develop five other waterways including Saigon-Ha Tien, Saigon-Kien Luong, Saigon-Ca Mau, coastal Saigon-Ca Mau and coastal Saigon-Kien Giang.

