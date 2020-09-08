HCMC keens on fostering cooperation with Japan

Japan is now one of the leading countries with the largest foreign investment in HCMC. The local authorities will create advantages for Japanese investors and improve investment environment in coming time. The success of investor is the municipal government’s goal, the city’s leader stressed. HCMC has established friendship and cooperation relations with 7 localities of Japan in fields of high-tech agriculture, energy industry and others, he added. Mentioning the metro line No. 1 linking Ben Thanh in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, the official ensured good working conditions for Japanese experts. He believed head of the Japanese Consulate in HCMC will play a role as a bridge in strengthening economic relationship between Vietnam and Japan. For his part, Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro believed the relationship of the two countries will be developed even further. He hoped the city will continue to support activities of cultural exchanges and investment cooperation, including the construction progress of Metro Line 1 Project, roundtable meeting between HCMC authorities and Japanese businesses and Japan – Vietnam Festival . By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh Tags: HCMC Japan Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro

