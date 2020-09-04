HCM City to auction 9 land plots in Thu Thiem

The new urban area on the Thu Thiem peninsula in HCM City’s District 2. An auction is set to be held for the use of nine land plots here. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Linh HCM City will auction land-use rights for nine land parcels covering 77,606sq.m in its Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2. The auction will be organised by the city’s Land Fund Development Centre, which is working with the Thu Thiem area management to map the nine lots for auctioning, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment. The parcels, in a highly developed commercial hub, are on the city’s list of major projects soliciting investments. To take part in the auction, bidders need to pay a deposit of 20 per cent into a bank account. The department said bank guarantees would not be accepted. They must be in real estate, use the land as stipulated in zoning plans and purpose, and demonstrate the capability to develop their project in harmony with the surroundings. Nguyen Toan Thang, director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said the auction would be held publicly, with the city directly apprising bidders about the starting prices to ensure… Read full this story

