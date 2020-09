HCM City strives to perform dual task in post-COVID-19 period

During a conference held on June 4 to launch the city’s socio-economic tasks during the month, Phong said short-term measures will help businesses survive in the market in the first stage. Later, the city’s economy and market will be restructured to serve post-pandemic development. A corner of Ho Chi Minh City About long-term policy, the city will optimize public investment by fiscal measures, ensure social welfare for all citizens and prevent workers from losing their jobs. Also in June, the city will basically deal with existing problems in Thu Thiem new urban area project in accordance with the Government Inspectorate’s conclusions, he said. According to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, the total retail of goods and services in the city surpassed 506 trillion VND (22 billion USD) in five months of this year, down 4.9 percent year-on-year. The city’s industrial production index went down 7.16 percent annually. However, its exports rose by 6.3 percent yearly to about 17 billion USD, mostly thanks to increases in earnings of computers, electronics and spare parts, vegetables and fruits. The output of agro-forestry-fisheries topped 5 trillion VND during five months, up 2.2 percent year-on-year. Among four key industries, electronics grew by 11.83… Read full this story

