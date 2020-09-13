HCM City’s new mobile app offers free legal advice to workers

HCM City’s new mobile app provides free legal advice to workers. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp HCM CITY — The HCM City Federation of Labour and District 1’s Labour Confederation has launched a mobile application that provides free legal advice to workers. The app, Liên đoàn Lao động Quận 1 (District 1’s Labour Confederation), allows smartphone users to ask text-based questions and receive consultations on issues related to the Labor Code, Law on Social Insurance, Trade Union Law, Law on Occupational Safety and Health, and other regulations. It is available for Android devices on the Google Play Store and iOS devices on the App Store. The app is expected to improve the quality and efficiency of online legal consultations, and protect the legal and legitimate rights and interests of workers. It also offers guidance to employers on how to comply with State policies and laws. Before logging in to the app, users must declare personal information including their name, date of birth, contact address, and phone number or email address. The consultancy team will be able to make direct contact with anyone in need. Kiều Ngọc Vũ, vice president of the HCM City Federation of Labour, said the app would improve management capacity and enhance the administrative reform of grassroots trade unions, including the increased use of technology. The app meets the demand of workers and enterprises about guidance on labour laws, particularly regarding trade unions. The number of collective labour… Read full this story

