HCM City aims to sort out waste woes

A programme lauched to exchange of waste for gifts in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Thắng HCM CITY — Rapid urbanisation and high population density are putting pressure on HCM City in the management and treatment of waste. According to the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment, about 9,200 tonnes of solid waste is released a day, mainly from residential areas, offices, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing facilities and markets. The solid waste released in the city increases by 5 per cent each year. In the first eight months of 2020 alone, the amount of solid waste increased by nearly 10 per cent and is expected to increase to 13,000 tonnes a day by 2025. Notably, there is more bulky household waste and large items such as broken tables, salon chairs, beds and wardrobes dumped on roads, making garbage collection more difficult. Lê Trương Tuấn Anh, head of the Solid Waste Management Division under the HCM City's Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said one of the problems for solid waste management is the classification of waste at its source. The city People's Committee issued regulations on the classification of solid waste at the source two years ago, but many households still do not sort…

