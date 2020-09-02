Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement

Speaking at a meeting on public investment on August 31, Ha said that public investment projects helped address issues of transport, infrastructure, environment and improve living conditions in the city. However, slow disbursement for public investment projects reduced the efficiency of the State’s capital and land use. Notably, only nine out of 55 key public investment projects in the city have been completed since 2016. At the meeting (Photo: thoibaotaichinhvietnam) This year, the city earmarked about 28 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD) for 581 projects, Ha said, calling for drastic measures to solve problems and ensure that all funds would be disbursed by the end of the year. Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hong Son said that from 2016 to 2019, the city approved a total public investment of over 107.3 trillion VND (4.6 billion USD), of which, the city earmarked more than 79 billion VND for projects. As much as 67.49 billion VND (2.9 billion USD), or 85.3 percent of the arranged funds, were disbursed from 2016 to the end of January 2020. With the disbursed funding, 396 projects were completed. In the first seven months of this year, 50 out of 155 city-level basic construction… Read full this story

