Plastic waste can take up to hundreds of years to decompose, creating an increasing burden on landfills, particularly when the sites run out of space to bury garbage. Trucks carry waste to Nam Son landfill in Hanoi. Among the waste, there is a lot of plastic bags and other plastic items which take up to 200 years to decompose. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Dat The Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex, the largest landfill in Hanoi, is a vivid example. The complex was built in 1990 in the city’s Soc Son District and spans over 157ha divided into two phases. In its first phase, 10 trash burial slots were opened, accounting for 83ha, while the second one included eight slots spanning 73ha. All the first phase slots have been filled. The landfill’s southern area, spanning 36ha, has six trash burial slots and has been operational since 2015, with a capacity of about 5 million cubic metres of trash. All these slots were filled by 2019, prompting the Hanoi People’s Committee to allow Hanoi Urban Environment Company (Urenco) to add two more slots and make use of the gaps between old ones to increase capacity. Meanwhile, the landfill’s northern area, part of the second… Read full this story

Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste have 273 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.