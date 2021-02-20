Nation Hanoi reports second death due to dengue fever The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,15:27 (GMT+7) Hanoi reports second death due to dengue feverThe Saigon Times Patients of dengue fever are under treatment at a hospital. Hanoi reported its second dengue fever death during this year’s outbreak – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 57-year-old man residing in Hanoi City’s Hoan Kiem District died of dengue fever, the second fatality due to the disease in the capital during this year’s outbreak. The man had a fever for five days but he bought medicines to treat it at home. As he did not get better, he was admitted to the Bach Mai Hospital’s Emergency Unit for treatment, said a representative of the Hanoi-based hospital on September 2. When he was hospitalized, the man suffered from liver and kidney failure as complications due to dengue fever. He received blood purification and intensive care treatment but was pronounced dead at the hospital due to septic shock and a blood clotting disorder. The Medical Center of Hoan Kiem District on September 2 disinfected his residential area. Earlier, a 17-year-old resident of the city’s Nam Tu Liem District also died of dengue fever. Both of them were taken late… Read full this story

