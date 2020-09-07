Hanoi landmarks on display during DPRK-US Summit

An image of iconic Hoan Kiem Lake, sometimes known as Sword Lake, captured from high above. Hoan Kiem Lake is located in the heart of the capital, spanning an area of 12 hectares. Some of the lake’s notable features are the many trees which line its banks. The national flags of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Vietnam, and the US can also be seen throughout the area ahead of the forthcoming second DPRK-USA Summit. Hopefully over the next few days the world leaders will visit to take a stroll around the historic lake. The five-star Metropole hotel is on Ngo Quyen Street and is situated near to Ho Guom and the Hanoi Opera House. A government building tucked away on Ngo Quyen Street. Tien Phong/VOV

