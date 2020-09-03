Nation Hai Duong locks down 36 households over locally-transmitted Covid-19 case The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,12:46 (GMT+7) Hai Duong locks down 36 households over locally-transmitted Covid-19 caseThe Saigon Times A road in Hai Duong City is on lockdown. The northern province of Hai Duong has imposed a lockdown on 36 local households in Thong Nhat Commune, Gia Loc District, after it was recently confirmed that a Covid-19-infected person was living there – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The northern province of Hai Duong has imposed a lockdown on 36 local households in Thong Nhat Commune, Gia Loc District, aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, after it was recently confirmed that a Covid-19-infected person was living there. The 73-year-old patient was declared as the country’s 1045th Covid-19 case on September 2, with the source of transmission being unknown. Thus, the district authorities set up three checkpoints and declared a lockdown at his area of residence, according to the local steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Moreover, local health care workers collected samples of all the residents in the area for Covid-19 testing and took the patient’s wife to a quarantine center. Following contact tracing results, the province discovered 24 persons… Read full this story

