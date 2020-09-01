The An Dương-Thanh Niên overpass in Tây Hồ District, one of eight major traffic projects aimed to ease congestion in Hà Nội, was opened to traffic in October 2018. — VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng HÀ NỘI — Problems remain in the implementation of Hà Nội’s middle-term public investment plan for the 2016 to 2020 period, vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Council Phùng Thị Hồng Hà said on Tuesday. Speaking at a meeting on public investment, Hà said that public investment projects helped address issues of transport, infrastructure, environment and improve living conditions in the city. However, slow disbursement for public investment projects reduced the efficiency of the State’s capital and land use. Notably, only nine out of 55 key public investment projects in the city have been completed since 2016. This year, the city earmarked about VNĐ28 trillion (US$1.2 billion) for 581 projects, Hà said, calling for drastic measures to solve problems and ensure that all funds would be disbursed by the end of the year. Vice chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Lê Hồng Sơn said that from 2016 to 2019, the city approved a total public investment of over VNĐ107.3 trillion ($4.6 billion), of which, the city… Read full this story

Hà Nội struggles to speed up public investment disbursement have 298 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.