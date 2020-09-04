Hà Nội National University ranked in world top 1,000

Students study at Hà Nội National University’s library. — Photo courtesy of the university HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội National University was the only higher education institution in Việt Nam to be ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world, according to Times Higher Education. Times Higher Education (THE) of the UK on Wednesday announced the World University Rankings (WUR 2021) of the 1,527 top universities. Hà Nội National University came in the top 801-1,000, whereas the HCM City National University and the Hà Nội University of Technology were ranked in the 1,000+ group. THE evaluates universities globally based on research on a university’s core missions against standard sets of metrics that provide comprehensive and fair comparisons. Therefore, THE is trusted by students, scholars, institutions of higher education, governments as well as academics. The 2021 ranking has five criteria, with three accounting for 30 per cent each including teaching (mainly about the learning environment), research (volume, income and reputation) and scientific citations (influence of research). The other two criteria are international outlook (of staff, students and research) with 7.5 per cent and industry income (transfer of knowledge) accounting for 2.5 per cent. Hà Nội National University’s scores climbed from 2020. In particular, the index for research… Read full this story

