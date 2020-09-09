Grassroots healthcare clinics to be upgraded

An elderly patient receives a check-up at a commune health clinic. The Ministry of Health plans to upgrade the healthcare system at the grassroots level in order to serve people in a timely manner. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is one of the few countries with a complete healthcare network which had been widely expanded to villages to provide primary treatment to local people, Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên said. The model had gained interest from many countries around the world, he said. The grassroots healthcare network in Việt Nam had 1,400 hospitals, 180,000 beds and more than 11,800 clinics. The training and development of human resources for grassroots clinics had also gained attention, with most having a doctor, obstetrician or midwife. In 2019 the health sector launched a training course to transfer technology and improve the professional capacity of health workers. As part of the course, doctors and nurses from central hospitals in Hà Nội and HCM City are being rotated to support their colleagues at grassroots clinics. Young doctors have been sent to work in mountainous and rural areas under the ministry’s pilot Project 585 since 2013. Under the project, 354 young doctors in the fields of obstetrics, paediatrics, imaging diagnosis, anesthesia, emergency resuscitation, infectiousness and… Read full this story

