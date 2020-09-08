Vietnam Economy Gov’t supports domestic industrial development By Lan Nhi Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020,11:46 (GMT+7) Gov’t supports domestic industrial development By Lan Nhi Employees work at a vehicle parts manufacturing plant. The Government will establish policies to support the domestic industrial sector – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – The Government has just released an action plan to set up national industrial development policies and impose stricter requirements against foreign direct investment (FDI) projects to facilitate the growth of the local industrial sector. According to the action plan until 2030 with a vision toward 2045, the Government will establish policies to support the domestic industrial sector to meet a number of targets, such as entering the top three ASEAN nations for the competitive industrial performance index, an industrial labor productivity growth rate of 7.5% annually and a minimum ratio of advanced industrial product value in the manufacturing and processing sector at 45%. The Ministry of Planning and Investment was asked to set up rules, the level and duration for incentive policies for FDI projects. It will also set up mechanisms and policies to raise the added value of domestic enterprises in the global value chain. The action plan goes in tandem with the other policies on… Read full this story

