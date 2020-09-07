Goalkeeper Filip Nguyễn accepts call-up to Czech national team

Goalkeeper Filip Nguyễn will not wear the Việt Nam national team’s jersey. – Photo oxii.vn Football HÀ NỘI — Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyễn has accepted a call-up to the Czech national team, ending his pursuit of a place in the Vietnamese national team. “Yesterday, I received the news that I can represent the national team of the Czech Republic. After a family meeting, I decided to take advantage of this opportunity,” Nguyễn posted on his Facebook page on Sunday. Nguyễn, born in 1992, is the top goalkeeper of Slovan Liberec, one of the most successful teams in the Czech Republic with three league titles and one Czech Cup win since 1993. Last season, he played 34 games and posted nine clean sheets. In 2018, Nguyễn, who was born to a Czech mother and a Vietnamese father, was named the best goalkeeper of the Czech First League. Nguyễn has repeatedly expressed his hope to play for the Vietnamese national and was once on a list of overseas Vietnamese players introduced by the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) to coach Park Hang-seo. However, he has not been naturalised in Việt Nam, so has not been called up. In mid-August, Nguyễn confirmed there was only one more… Read full this story

