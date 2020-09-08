FDI is flowing into sectors like manufacturing, despite the global recession, Photo: Le Toan In contrast to the grey picture of economic growth and foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in Vietnam and over the world, the opening of Radial Jinyu Vietnam’s tyre manufacturing plant is a spotlight for the massive employment it brings. Under the motto “Jinyu Young Talent”, the company has posted almost a hundred recruitment notices for engineers and other employees. “We have received many applications and expect to finish headhunting this month and start manufacturing as soon as possible,” a representative of Jinyu Vietnam said. In addition to the tyre manufacturing project invested by the Chinese investor in the southern province of Tay Ninh, Long Son Petrochemical Complex in Ba Ria-Vung Tau registered to expand capital by nearly $1.4 billion in April and started recruiting hundreds of engineers for the expansion. These are two of the more than 2,500 newly-registered and capital expansion projects in the country in the first eight months of the year. According to Do Nhat Hoang, director general of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s (MPI) Foreign Investment Agency (FIA), these numbers are acceptable amid falling investment activities in the world and reaffirm… Read full this story

Gliding over brief hush in FDI flows have 277 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.