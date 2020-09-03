GE Renewable Energy strengthens its position in Vietnam with two projects totaling 60MW

GE Renewable Energy will supply Cypress wind turbines to two power projects in Vietnam The Cypress onshore wind platform enables significant annual energy production improvements, increased efficiency in serviceability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers. The two-piece blade design enables better transportation option improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options in locations that were previously inaccessible. Each wind farm is expected to contribute in excess of 100 million kWh of electricity annually to the national grid after the project is fully operational by the third quarter of 2021. This is the first partnership in Vietnam with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, a long-term global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner of GE. This partnership signifies the successful collaboration of the two companies’ in EPC projects bringing innovative and challenging renewable projects to advance wind energy in Vietnam and across the globe. Gilan Sabatier, regional leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce these two new deals in Vietnam with PowerChina reiterating their confidence in our capabilities. Growing this partnership reinforces the escalating importance of renewable energy in Vietnam and our… Read full this story

