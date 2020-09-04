Funds enjoy growth in August

HÀ NỘI — Investment funds involved in Việt Nam’s equity market reported positive growth in net asset value (NAV) in August due to a stock market upturn. The VN-Index enjoyed an increase of 10.43 per cent in August, reaching 881.65 points. This was also reported as the strongest increase among markets around the world, according to statistics from Stock. The local exchange-traded fund VFMVN Diamond ETF, operated by the Vietnam Fund Management Co (VFM), had a NAV of VNĐ1.9 trillion (US$81.6 million) as of the end of August. In August alone, the NAV per certificate increased 16.7 per cent, reaching more than VNĐ12,724. This fund focuses on stocks that have reached their limit of foreign ownership. Many of those stocks recorded high price increases in August such as Mobile World Group (MWG), Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation (REE), Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ), logistics firm Gemadept Corporation (GMD), FPT Corporation (FPT), Vietinbank (CTG) and Techcombank (TPB). The SSIAM VNFIN LEAD, managed by SSI Asset Management Co Ltd (SSIAM), had initial capital of VNĐ262 billion which had risen to VNĐ779 billion by the end of last month. In August alone, the fund’s NAV per certificate increased by 14.4 per cent. This fund’s portfolio mostly comprises of leading financial stocks. In… Read full this story

