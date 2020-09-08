Trade Fruit and veggie digital trade show attracts over 600 exhibitors The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020,14:04 (GMT+7) Fruit and veggie digital trade show attracts over 600 exhibitorsThe Saigon Times Fruits account for 66% of the total products displayed by international exhibitors participating in Macfrut Digital 2020 – PHOTO: THE ORGANIZER HCMC – Macfrut Digital 2020, a trade show for experts and businesses in the fruit and vegetable sector around the world, is being held online from September 8 to 10 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting over 600 exhibitors from 30 countries with more than 400 safe and high quality product lines. The show is expected to help Vietnamese businesses meet hundreds of the world’s leading suppliers of fresh, safe and high quality fruits from Italy and Europe online. Vietnamese enterprises, importers and distributors can learn about the demands of the potential agricultural market of the European Union (EU) and look for business cooperation in the context of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement coming into effect as of August 1 with various preferential tariffs. Macfrut Digital 2020, a trade show representing the supply chains of the agricultural cultivation and production sector, is an online meeting venue for the vegetable and fruit sector… Read full this story

