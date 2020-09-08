Although hostile forces against the Vietnamese Party and State always distort that religion is oppressed in Vietnam, legal religious activities are respected in Vietnam and practiced nationwide. Vietnam is a multi-religion country with 43 religious organizations of 16 religions having legal status. Along with the development of religious organizations, the number of religious followers has increased. More than 95% of Vietnamese people hold some religious belief and more than 27% or 24.3 million people are religious followers. There are 53,000 religious dignitaries and 28,000 establishments of worship. These figures are evidence of the openness in Vietnam’s policies on ensuring freedom of religion and belief. They also reflect the Vietnamese Party, State, and government’s commitment to promoting a law-governed state for religion. Religious activities are practiced nationwide in diverse forms. According to Do Quang Hung, head of the Religion Advisory Council of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, religion, belief, and spirits are the three pillars of Vietnamese people’s spiritual life. “Vietnam is a country where religions are diverse,” Hung said. “International research on religion reveals Vietnam is one of the countries typical for religious awareness. Facilities and activities of religious organizations are diverse, meeting people’s demand, and have received international recognition”. Hung… Read full this story

Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam have 290 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.