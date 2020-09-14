Fourth Thiem lucky: Austrian says first Slam frees him up for more

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Dominic Thiem (R) of Austria celebrates with championship trophy after winning in a tie-breaker during his Men’s Singles final match against Alexander Zverev (L) of Germany on Day Fourteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.(Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP) The second seeded Austrian thought he was heading for a fourth defeat in Grand Slam finals after going two sets down to fifth seeded German Alexander Zverev at Flushing Meadows. But the 27-year-old rallied to complete a stunning comeback 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) against his 23-year-old friend to secure a maiden Grand Slam title. With that monkey off his back, Thiem says he expects to be able to play more freely at Slams as he bids to snatch titles away from the “Big Three” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. “It’s going to be or I expect that it’s going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments,” Thiem told reporters. “Because, of course, I had it in the back of my head that I had a great career so far,… Read full this story

