Fourth Thiem lucky: Austrian says first Slam frees him up for more

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Dominic Thiem (R) of Austria celebrates with championship trophy after winning in a tie-breaker during his Men’s Singles final match against Alexander Zverev (L) of Germany on Day Fourteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 13, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.(Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP) The second seeded Austrian thought he was heading for a fourth defeat in Grand Slam finals after going two sets down to fifth seeded German Alexander Zverev at Flushing Meadows. But the 27-year-old rallied to complete a stunning comeback 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) against his 23-year-old friend to secure a maiden Grand Slam title. With that monkey off his back, Thiem says he expects to be able to play more freely at Slams as he bids to snatch titles away from the “Big Three” of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. “It’s going to be or I expect that it’s going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments,” Thiem told reporters. “Because, of course, I had it in the back of my head that I had a great career so far,… Read full this story
- Coronavirus: Jos Buttler Says Players Free To Opt-Out After Cricket Returns
- Young Algerian Player's Emotional Reply To Dominic Thiem Draws Support From Tennis Stars
- Australian Open glance: 20-somethings Thiem, Zverev in SF
- Perry, Spezza, and other NHL free agent forwards with uncertain futures
- Young Algerian wins support after challenging Thiem over player fund
- Raonic ends lucky loser’s run, Venus out at Indian Wells
- Roland Garros could be behind closed doors, says French tennis boss
- Is this the only coronavirus-free zone in London? Residents of tiny island on the Thames say they feel like they're 'on holiday' as they ban members of the public from visiting and kayak down the river for their daily exercise
- Bill Gates says he urged Trump to get the nation ready for a pandemic weeks before he became president and that he wishes he 'had done more to call attention to the danger' after his 2015 TED Talk
- Austrian Populists Enter Government For First Time Since 2005, Taking Several Key Ministries
Fourth Thiem lucky: Austrian says first Slam frees him up for more have 359 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.