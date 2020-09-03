Formosa Ha Tinh reports $1 billion in accumulated losses

Formosa Ha Tinh’s profit and accumulated losses. Unit: trillion VND The revenue of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation (FHS) in 2019 was reported to be VND71.66 trillion ($3.115 billion), increasing 11.66 per cent on-year (VND64.175 trillion [$2.8 billion]). However, the pre-tax profit of the corporation dropped VND11.54 trillion ($501.74 million) in 2019 and VND2.73 trillion ($118.7 million) in 2018. Thus, the accumulated losses of Formosa Ha Tinh have hit VND25.4 trillion ($1.1 billion), according to cafef.vn, equivalent to 20 per cent of its charter capital. Meanwhile, another steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group generates more than VND9 trillion ($391.3 million) in profit every year, although its charter capital is VND33.13 trillion ($1.44 billion) only, equaling one-third of Formosa. The reason of Formosa Ha Tinh’s huge losses in 2019 is the sharp increase in costs, which reduced the accumulated profit to VND800 billion ($34.8 million), and its margin was 1.1 per cent only. In the first months of the year, the manufacturing and sales volume of Formosa Ha Tinh reduced significantly due to the decreasing price of finished steel and the rising price of materials. Besides, the pandemic and the need for maintenance caused the factory to shut down for a month between January and February. According to the Vietnam… Read full this story

