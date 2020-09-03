Formosa Ha Tinh reports $1 billion in accumulated losses

Formosa Ha Tinh’s profit and accumulated losses. Unit: trillion VND The revenue of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation (FHS) in 2019 was reported to be VND71.66 trillion ($3.115 billion), increasing 11.66 per cent on-year (VND64.175 trillion [$2.8 billion]). However, the pre-tax profit of the corporation dropped VND11.54 trillion ($501.74 million) in 2019 and VND2.73 trillion ($118.7 million) in 2018. Thus, the accumulated losses of Formosa Ha Tinh have hit VND25.4 trillion ($1.1 billion), according to cafef.vn, equivalent to 20 per cent of its charter capital. Meanwhile, another steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group generates more than VND9 trillion ($391.3 million) in profit every year, although its charter capital is VND33.13 trillion ($1.44 billion) only, equaling one-third of Formosa. The reason of Formosa Ha Tinh’s huge losses in 2019 is the sharp increase in costs, which reduced the accumulated profit to VND800 billion ($34.8 million), and its margin was 1.1 per cent only. In the first months of the year, the manufacturing and sales volume of Formosa Ha Tinh reduced significantly due to the decreasing price of finished steel and the rising price of materials. Besides, the pandemic and the need for maintenance caused the factory to shut down for a month between January and February. According to the Vietnam… Read full this story
- Trafficked bear rescued en route to Ha Tinh Province
- Kids experience border troops’ life in Ha Tinh
- E-commerce giants rake in losses as market share war continues
- Uber shares tumble 5% after posting $1.16BILLION losses, but CEO insists the ride-sharing firm will be profitable by 2021
- Your travel insurance may not cover many losses while on tour
- Luc Besson's company EuropaCorp declares $25MIL loss while struggling under $182MIL debt and discussing bailout with NYC investment fund
- Adele shows off her impressive weight loss as she enjoys a swanky dinner in Malibu after dropping 'three stone thanks to help of The Body Coach’s Joe Wicks’
- Can eating more chilli help with weight loss?
- The Joker takes home ONE BILLION DOLLARS at box office as comic book film becomes first R-rated movie to reach epic figure
- How to diet in your sleep: Yes, it sounds too good to be true. But here a top doctor reveals a weight-loss regime that's blissfully simple - and effective
Formosa Ha Tinh reports $1 billion in accumulated losses have 356 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.