At 6 am every day, the flag salute ceremony takes place at Ba Dinh Square, in front of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital. The ceremony on September 2, 2020 is of great significance as it marks the day when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence 75 years ago, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. The team in charge of the ceremony is led by 34 soldiers of the guard of honour force, representing the first 34 soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army. The soldiers march in front of the mausoleum, showing their respect for President Ho Chi Minh who founded the Communist Party of Vietnam. When the flag salute ceremony takes place, the mausoleum’s doors remains open, and President Ho Chi Minh’s immortal words Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom can be seen. The flag raising ceremony is held in a sacred, respectful and solemn atmosphere. The national anthem is played during the solemn ceremony. Soldiers of the High Command in charge of protecting the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum are proud to take part in the flag salute ceremony every day. After the flag salute ceremony, people move and… Read full this story

Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day have 284 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.