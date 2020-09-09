Five new imported cases of COVID-19 reported on September 8

The new five patients were immediately quarantined after their entry into the country. Tay Ninh General Hospital where three of Vietnam’s latest COVID-19 patients confirmed on Tuesday night are being treated, including a two-year-old boy. Also on September 8, 14 patients were given the all clear, taking the total recoveries to 868. The number of fatalities remains at 35, most of them being the elderly with serious underlying diseases. Among the active patients, 13 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 21 twice and 24 thrice. A total of 37,474 people are being quarantined across the country. Source: VNA

