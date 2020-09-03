Five more COVID-19 patients have made a full recovery at Hòa Vang Field Hospital in Đà Nẵng on Thursday afternoon. — Photo MoH ĐÀ NẴNG — Five more COVID-19 patients have made a full recovery at Hòa Vang Field Hospital in Đà Nẵng on Thursday afternoon, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 751. They include: Patient 1,026 – 21, residing in Mỹ An Ward, Ngũ Hành Sơn District; Patient 897 – 35, residing in Hòa Phát Ward, Cẩm Lệ District; Patient 800 – 65, residing in Tân Chính Ward, Thanh Khê District; Patient 681 – 72, residing in Nại Hiên Đông Ward, Sơn Trà District; Patient 760 – 62, resides in Xuân Hà Ward, Thanh Khê District. All five patients had test results within normal limits. All have had at least three tests negative for SARS-CoV-2. Four patients were sent home and will be strictly isolated for 14 more days. Patient 760 will continue to undergo hemodialysis at the Hòa Vang Field Hospital due to kidney failure. The Hòa Vang Field Hospital has been recognised by the Health Department of Đà Nẵng City as eligible for cycle dialysis. As of today, Việt Nam confirmed 1,046 COVID-19 patients, including 550 from new outbreaks since July… Read full this story

Five more COVID-19 patients recover at Hòa Vang Field Hospital in Đà Nẵng have 280 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.