A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye. May’s full moon is the last supermoon of 2020, according to NASA (Photo: VNA) The supermoon appears on the evening of May 7, 2020 (Vietnam time) (Photo: VNA) Photo taken at 7pm in Hanoi (Photo: VNA) Photo taken at 7pm in Hanoi (Photo: VNA) A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit (Photo: VNA)

Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky have 208 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.