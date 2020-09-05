Final supermoon of 2020 above Hanoi sky

A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, although the difference is hard to spot with the naked eye. May’s full moon is the last supermoon of 2020, according to NASA (Photo: VNA) The supermoon appears on the evening of May 7, 2020 (Vietnam time) (Photo: VNA) Photo taken at 7pm in Hanoi (Photo: VNA) Photo taken at 7pm in Hanoi (Photo: VNA) A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit (Photo: VNA)
