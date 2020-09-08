Female parliamentarians play important role in securing jobs, income for women workers

A meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) was held under the form of a video conference on September 8 within the framework of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41). Vietnamese Standing Vice Chairwoman Tòng Thi Phóng, head of the AIPA-41 organising committee, chaired the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — A draft resolution titled ‘The role of women parliamentarians in securing jobs and income for women workers’ was adopted on Tuesday in the Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) within the framework of the General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41). The draft is expected to be submitted for approval at the AIPA-41 on Thursday. Addressing the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam Tòng Thị Phóng mentioned the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on female workers. “Closing the gender gap in employment should be a top priority if we want to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls by 2030,” she said. Delivering a speech at the meeting, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Committee for Social Affairs Nguyễn Thúy Anh, who presided over the meeting, recalled actions by Vietnamese parliamentarians in response to COVID-19,… Read full this story

