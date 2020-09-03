Fashion, textile industries need sustainability to survive: expert

Dr Rajkishore Nayak at work with his students in fashion production. Minh Thu With more than 18 years of experience in fashion and textiles, Doctor Rajkishore Nayak always focuses on achieving excellent results. His objective is to become a global name in fashion and textile education and research. He currently lives in Việt Nam and is educating Vietnamese students in fashion production. After completing his PhD in Australia, Nayak has worked in several countries as a lecturer, author and fashion industry expert. Since 2018, he has been a senior lecturer at the School of Communication and Design, RMIT University. One of the reasons that drove him to Việt Nam was his interest in traditional fashion and textiles. “Việt Nam’s traditional costumes such as áo dài (traditional long dress), áo tứ thân (four-petal dress), áo nhật bình (royal casual dress) and áo bà ba (southern blouse) convey many messages on its history and culture,” said Nayak. “In the past, many cultures around the world have been influenced by Vietnamese costumes. At present, Vietnamese costumes are still influencing the clothing sector as fashion brands such as Marks and Spencer, Metiseko and TimTay are trying to integrate the traditional designs into their product lines, making them more elegant.” “The ethnic minority costumes of Việt Nam with colourful weaving, fringes and pompoms express the diversity of textiles,” he said, adding that the traditional costumes from each minority group were unique. “Silk manufacturing… Read full this story

