Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness of flood, drought

The collaboration, the first of its kind, aims to raise awareness among the general public in the four MRC member countries – Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam – about the MRC’s flood and drought information systems and to build capacity for relevant officials on the use of online digital systems during 2020-2021. According to a United Nations report on Economic Losses, Poverty and Disasters, the last two decades have seen direct economic losses from climate-related disasters increase by up to 250 percent. In the Mekong region during 1998-2017, Thailand was worst hit, suffering losses estimated at 52.4 billion USD. The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and Facebook on August 31 launch a collaboration initiative to provide early flood alert and drought monitoring information to riparian communities and governments in the Lower Mekong region. The MRC estimates that while seasonal flooding brings diverse benefits to the region, the average annual cost of flood in the Lower Mekong Basin is approximately 60-70 million USD. Cambodia and Vietnam alone account for approximately two-thirds of the Mekong region’s total annual flood damage. Recent MRC studies also show that drought in the Lower Mekong Basin has increased in frequency and severity in the past decades… Read full this story

