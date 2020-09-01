Expected deal shakes up hospitality

The potential merger between Accor and IHG would create the largest hospitality group in the world The move, according to industry insiders, has been caused mostly by the coronavirus which has seriously devastated the hotel industry, with absent tourists and the subsequent shutdowns of many hotels. If the merger is realised, the combination of Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) would create the largest hospitality corporation in history. The new combined group would have 1.6 million rooms, or around 200,000 rooms more than Marriott International, the current industry leader. Meanwhile on August 25, Service Properties Trust (SVC), a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels, net lease services, and necessity-based retail properties across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, announced that it will transfer the branding and management of 103 hotels to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation from IHG. Previously SVC, which boasts 149 distinct brands across 23 industries, sent notice of termination to IHG for failure to pay minimum returns and rents due for July and August totalling $26.4 million, plus accrued interest, and IHG had until August 24 to avoid termination by making payments. “SVC did not receive any payment from IHG by August… Read full this story

