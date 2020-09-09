After a brief recovery before the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Danang, the tourism and hotel industry has faced yet another grim time. (photo: danangfantasticity.com) Nguyen Trung Khanh, general director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said that during the peak period of domestic tourism in July and August, the number of cancelled tours went up to 95-100 per cent. Thus, revenues in many tourist centres have dropped sharply, by up to 59 per cent. The situation has forced tourism businesses into new challenges, especially in the context of a sharp decline in international visitors to Vietnam in the past eight months. According to the General Statistics Office, international visitors to Vietnam in August reached 16,300 arrivals, an increase of 16.9 per cent compared to July. However, for the eight months of this year, the number of tourists coming to Vietnam only reached nearly 3.8 million arrivals, 66.6 per cent lower than the same period last year. Tourism revenue in the eight months also fell sharply by 54 per cent over the same period in 2019. With fewer tourists, most hotels can either close to save costs or reduce room rates to attract new guests. On agoda.com, a series of… Read full this story

Exhausted finances put hotels on sale have 301 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.