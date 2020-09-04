Nation Ex-GPBank leaders allegedly cause VND961 billion loss The Saigon Times Friday, Sep 4, 2020,20:13 (GMT+7) Ex-GPBank leaders allegedly cause VND961 billion lossThe Saigon Times Ta Ba Long (R), former chairman of GPBank, and his accomplices have been found violating State regulations on economic management – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Ta Ba Long, former chairman of GPBank, and his accomplices have allegedly violated State regulations on economic management, causing a total loss of up to VND961 billion, Lao Dong website reported. Local police have indicted Long and Pham Quyet Thang, former general director of the lender, for violating rules on bank operations. Besides this, eight other accomplices, who are former leaders and officers of the bank, have been prosecuted for the same charge. Three others have been prosecuted for frauds to appropriate properties. According to investigators, the Saigon M&C high-rise building developed by Saigon One Company was designed to have functions such as office building, shopping center and condos for lease. However, the apartments were not allowed for sale. To use the condos of the project for illegal capital mobilization, Phung Ngoc Khanh, former chairman of Saigon One and general director of M&C Joint Stock Company, signed a contract to distribute the flats, then… Read full this story

Ex-GPBank leaders allegedly cause VND961 billion loss have 284 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.