Ericsson achieves 100th 5G commercial agreements

Ericsson signed its 100th 5G deal with Telekom Slovenije The milestone was reached with the announcement of the 5G deal with Telekom Slovenije on August 12. The figure includes 58 publicly announced contracts and 56 live 5G networks, spanning five continents. Ericsson has worked with major service provider strategic partners since the early days of 5G research and development (R&D). The company's first public 5G partnership announcement came in 2014. Initial technology engagements and MoU partnerships were followed by 5G New Radio (NR) technology testing and trials. Commercial deals and network roll-out announcements followed. The first live commercial launches were announced in 2018. Ericsson's contracts span Radio Access Network (RAN) and core network deployments, enabled by products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System and Ericsson core network portfolios. Ericsson 5G deployments include 5G Non-Standalone, 5G Standalone, and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology. They also include cloud native capabilities with Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core. Ericsson has deployed 5G in high-, mid-, and low-bands in different urban, suburban, and rural environments to support enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access business cases. In some advanced 5G markets, communication service providers are offering 5G-enabled AR and VR services in education, entertainment, and gaming.
