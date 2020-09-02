Enhancing ASEAN cohesion to face down coming trials

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh In the context of the diverse implications of the pandemic currently devastating the global economy, what were the priorities of participating countries on the agenda at the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and ASEAN Free Trade Area Council? This year is extraordinary as all countries have to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Its implications and tackling measures have affected economic development in diverse facets. We, therefore, need to set out new priorities to supplement the 2020 Action Plan. The first priority is looking at supply chain disruptions which have dealt a heavy blow to most ASEAN economies, as most members in the bloc are export-oriented. These activities play an important role in regional and international supply chains and show our heavy reliance on material sources as well as input supporting industry items for export production to serve major export markets. Second, the measures for pandemic prevention and treatment have badly influenced the circulation of merchandise flows, with much of it essential for living, as well as activities for pandemic prevention and treatment. We also looked at restrictions relevant to the movement of natural persons and resources due to COVID-19 implications, as well as… Read full this story

