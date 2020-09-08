CSR Eclipse Logistics: enthusiasm behind workaday CSR activities By My Huyen Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020,10:45 (GMT+7) Eclipse Logistics: enthusiasm behind workaday CSR activitiesBy My Huyen Disadvantaged children in a remote region receive gifts from Eclipse Logistics – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ECLIPSE LOGISTICS HCMC – For the HCMC-based logistics service provider Eclipse Logistics, corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities are not necessarily big-moneyed endeavors, but the great heart behind good deeds to benefit the society. Such awareness has now become the company’s corporate culture, says Nguyen Khoa Vinh, founder and chairman of Eclipse Logistics. Still a young company, Eclipse Logistics has joined hands with the 2030 Businesspeople Club under the Saigon Times Group in numerous charitable programs to support disadvantaged people in many parts of the country. “The company has always put corporate social responsibility (CSR) at the heart of its corporate culture since it was founded 10 years ago,” says the young leader of Eclipse Logistics. Vinh, who is currently vice chairman of the 2030 Businesspeople Club, commented that joining hands with the 2030 Businesspeople Club offers a great opportunity for the Eclipse Logistics staff to contribute to CSR programs. He has been in charge of many programs such as the fourth Olympic 2030 sporting… Read full this story

