Technology E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector By Quoc Hung Sunday, Sep 6, 2020,11:46 (GMT+7) E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sectorBy Quoc Hung Vietnam’s woodwork producers may find e-commerce of great help amidst the Covid-19 pandemic – PHOTO: THANH HOA In the rapid development of e-commerce, online stores and factories are one of the solutions with which enterprises can cope with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic while laying a foundation for digitalized business Nguyen Van Sang, director of VietProducts which owns the Furnist brand, says that strengthening e-commerce has recently helped the company offset the slumping sales at traditional stores. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Furnist has seen its revenue surge by 40%-50% from e-commerce platforms, such as Lazada, Tiki, Shopee and Sen Do. For the export segment, although traditional importers in the United States and Europe have repeatedly cut or halted their orders in the past four months, online firms in the two markets have raised their imports by 70%-100%. As the pandemic may linger, e-commerce will further support Furnist’s operations, according to the director. To expand the export market, VietProducts has launched a retail store on Amazon. Unlike the wholesale business offered via Alibaba, VietProducts has met with difficulties in the retail channel, such… Read full this story
