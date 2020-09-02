Dual nationality: outrageous there’s no official outrage

Phạm Phú Quốc at a meeting of the National Assembly. — Photo: laodong.com.vn by Thu Vân A foreign friend of mine likes to tell a story about how his infant son acquired foreign citizenship. The mother being Vietnamese, the parents went to the Vietnamese embassy to get their child a Vietnamese passport. A friendly official there said: “No problem, just go to the embassy of your (the father’s) country and get a letter saying you have not applied for citizenship of that country for your son.” The parents duly went to the other embassy to get that letter, but ended up getting a 20-year passport for that country in less than an hour. The important part of that story is that the Vietnamese embassy’s request was simple and straightforward, because Việt Nam does not allow dual citizenship. Period. Has that changed? We are being told it has, in effect; or at least, that we have to make allowances for some people who are apparently more privileged than the “common person”. In May 2017, National Assembly Deputy Phạm Phú Quốc spoke in parliament about his concern over public debt and the burden it places on Vietnamese citizens. He said the per capita income… Read full this story
- Justin Trudeau: US escalation partly to blame for Iran plane deaths
- Back in the fold! Queen makes VERY public show of support for Prince Andrew as he's seen by her side for the first time since car crash BBC interview... less than 24 hours after Megxit deal is finalised
- The Queen's Megxit annual review: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's commercial dealings will be assessed in one year to ensure they remain in line with the monarchy's values - as questions over Duchy money, protection and the use of their titles remain
- Prince Charles 'will fund Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new life out of his own investment income for a year' - but his friends warn the Sussexes this pot of cash is 'not inexhaustible'
- The Mormons standing up to Mexico’s drug cartels: 'We have to overcome our fears’
Dual nationality: outrageous there’s no official outrage have 350 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.