Dual nationality: outrageous there’s no official outrage

Phạm Phú Quốc at a meeting of the National Assembly. — Photo: laodong.com.vn by Thu Vân A foreign friend of mine likes to tell a story about how his infant son acquired foreign citizenship. The mother being Vietnamese, the parents went to the Vietnamese embassy to get their child a Vietnamese passport. A friendly official there said: “No problem, just go to the embassy of your (the father’s) country and get a letter saying you have not applied for citizenship of that country for your son.” The parents duly went to the other embassy to get that letter, but ended up getting a 20-year passport for that country in less than an hour. The important part of that story is that the Vietnamese embassy’s request was simple and straightforward, because Việt Nam does not allow dual citizenship. Period. Has that changed? We are being told it has, in effect; or at least, that we have to make allowances for some people who are apparently more privileged than the “common person”. In May 2017, National Assembly Deputy Phạm Phú Quốc spoke in parliament about his concern over public debt and the burden it places on Vietnamese citizens. He said the per capita income… Read full this story

