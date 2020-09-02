Dong Nai eyes more IPs

Dong Nai is planning to build and expand industrial zones to be ready for the new wave of investment after the Covid-19 pandemic passes. — VNA/VNS Photo Dong Nai Province wants the Government to approve three new industrial parks in this year’s national development plan to attract investments post-Covid-19. To be located in Long Duc, Cam My and Long Thanh districts, they will have a combined area of over 6,800ha. The Cam My zone will be the largest at nearly 3,600ha while the Long Thanh zone will be more than 2,600ha. Cao Tien Sy, head of the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority, said 40 new FDI projects with a total investment of US$168 million had been licensed in the first half while 53 existing ones would add $479 million. The $647 million attracted so far is 60 per cent of the full-year target, he said. More foreign and domestic businesses in the province’s industrial parks have been increasing their investments and expanding, he said, adding that many of the former are focusing on Viet Nam because of its membership of many free trade agreements. The province has 32 industrial zones covering over 10,240ha, one of which has not begun operations… Read full this story

