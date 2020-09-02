Dong Nai eyes more IPs

Dong Nai is planning to build and expand industrial zones to be ready for the new wave of investment after the Covid-19 pandemic passes. — VNA/VNS Photo Dong Nai Province wants the Government to approve three new industrial parks in this year’s national development plan to attract investments post-Covid-19. To be located in Long Duc, Cam My and Long Thanh districts, they will have a combined area of over 6,800ha. The Cam My zone will be the largest at nearly 3,600ha while the Long Thanh zone will be more than 2,600ha. Cao Tien Sy, head of the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority, said 40 new FDI projects with a total investment of US$168 million had been licensed in the first half while 53 existing ones would add $479 million. The $647 million attracted so far is 60 per cent of the full-year target, he said. More foreign and domestic businesses in the province’s industrial parks have been increasing their investments and expanding, he said, adding that many of the former are focusing on Viet Nam because of its membership of many free trade agreements. The province has 32 industrial zones covering over 10,240ha, one of which has not begun operations… Read full this story
- Dong Nai wants to transform Bien Hoa 1 industrial park into smart city
- Dong Nai pulls the plug on 531 tardy foreign projects
- HCM City, Dong Nai seek urgent approval of Cat Lai bridge project
- Dong Nai pulls plug on 531 tardy foreign projects
- Dong Nai province builds Defense-Security Education Center
- Dong Nai province to host National Professional Reformed Theater and Opera Festival
- 2017 Children's Puppetry Festival kicks off in Dong Nai province
- Hospitals in Đồng Nai Province face shortage of funds to cover insured patients
- Đồng Nai pulls the plug on 531 tardy foreign projects
- Ding dong over Brexit bing bongs: Bellringers and bishops across country REFUSE to sound church bells to mark Britain leaving EU as Boris Johnson pushes for £500,000 crowdfunder to get Big Ben pealing on January 31
Dong Nai eyes more IPs have 318 words, post on bizhub.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.