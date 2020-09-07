Domestic flights to and from Da Nang resumed

Da Nang International Airport begins receiving passengers after the city controlled the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo baodanang.vn Vietnamese airlines will now be allowed to resume domestic flights to and from Da Nang after more than a month of social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This move follows a decision by the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam after the pandemic has been brought under control in the city. The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines began operating one round trip between Ha Noi and Da Nang and one round trip between HCM City and Da Nang today. The schedule of flights to and from Da Nang after September 11 will be updated regularly according to the situation and requests by authorities. During this time, Vietnam Airlines continues seat spacing at the request of the Ministry of Transport to minimise the possibility of infection and recommends passengers to take measures to protect their health as well as the community. The carrier applies comprehensive prevention procedures and standards from the ground to the air, such as cleaning, spraying and disinfecting aircraft, service equipment and medical protective equipment for employees. Passengers will make medical declarations, take temperature measurements… Read full this story

