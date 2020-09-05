Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production. The company is hurrying to implement Kizuna – Ready Serviced Space project in Kizuna 3 area in Can Giuoc district. Once completed, the 80,000 square meters of ready-made workshops will be put into operation by Q4 2020, ready to receive FDI to flow into Vietnam in the post-Covid-19 period. Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production. She believes that Vietnam would see a new wave of Japanese flocking to Vietnam, saying that the US-China trade war and Covid-19 will speed up Japanese enterprises’ process of diversifying activities to ease reliance on the Chinese market. Mai Lan Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces. Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four… Read full this story

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments have 267 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.