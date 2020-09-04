Writing in the condolence book, Dung said former President Mukherjee was a great friend of the Vietnamese people, who had made substantial efforts to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung writes in the condolence book for former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. His death is a great loss to the Indian State and people as well as his family, he wrote. Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012-2017 and visited Vietnam in September 2014. The Indian Government has announced seven days of State mourning for the former President. Source: VNA

Deputy Foreign Minister pays homage to former Indian leader have 176 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.