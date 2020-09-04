Writing in the condolence book, Dung said former President Mukherjee was a great friend of the Vietnamese people, who had made substantial efforts to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung writes in the condolence book for former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. His death is a great loss to the Indian State and people as well as his family, he wrote. Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012-2017 and visited Vietnam in September 2014. The Indian Government has announced seven days of State mourning for the former President. Source: VNA
- Ukraine Foreign Minister on Trump/Zelensky Call: No Direct Order to Investigate Bidens, No Link to Military Aid
- Pay Homage to the Great Pubs of the World
- Famous Leaders
- Prime Minister Of Malaysia
- ‘Man up Boris!’ Prime Minister urged to get tough on EU by boycotting summit - poll
- The Inception of Ordained Interfaith and Independent Ministers
- Suppliers Of Indian Language Books
- The Roles and Functions of Leaders in Traditional Africa
- Stock Market - The Indian Scenario
- Singh Expands Cabinet with Seven New Ministers
Deputy Foreign Minister pays homage to former Indian leader have 176 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.