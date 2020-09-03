Deloitte releases new intensive report on role of CFOs in COVID-19 times, illustration photo The global COVID-19 pandemic has put the role of the CFO under the spotlight. Given the uncertainty and lack of perfect information, Southeast Asia (SEA) CFOs have found themselves in an unprecedented position to offer strategic counsel to the CEO and provide the financial leadership to drive business strategy amidst this crisis. In response to the present situation, Deloitte has interviewed CFOs of various industries across SEA in the second quarter of 2020 to launch the report. Specifically, the report examined some of the new realities that have emerged and the actions that that SEA CFOs are considering – or perhaps should consider – to address their top-of-mind issues along five dimensions: new business models; digital transformation; workforce agility; risk management and cyber resilience; as well as restructuring and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, SEA CFOs need to make quick decisions to ensure that they are responding appropriately to the crisis while preparing their organisations and employees for challenges in the longer haul. Many have found themselves playing increasingly important roles as strategists and catalysts during this crisis, in addition to their… Read full this story

Deloitte releases new intensive report on role of CFOs in COVID-19 times have 306 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.