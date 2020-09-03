Defense mission visits Ca Mau

The mission inspecting the project The Brigade 175 barracks and Logistical-Technical Base project comprises three phases. The initial stage focuses on 19 assorted projects. Having inspected the construction of the project, the mission evaluated that over the past time, relevant units have strictly supervised the progress and quality of the project as regulated while paying attention to protecting the environment, ensuring labor safety, and combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Praising construction units for their responsibility and efforts over the past time, General Don asked the management board to continue supervising the progress and quality of the project, so as to complete the project on time. Translated by Chung Anh

