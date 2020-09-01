Da Nang has second centralised IT Zone

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to approve the Da Nang Information Technology Park (DITP) as a centralised information technology (CIT) zone.

A part of the Da Nang Information Technology Park.

Deputy Director of the municipal Information and Communications Department Le Son Phong confirmed the news, stating that the zone was invested and built by Trung Nam Group in the first stage on 131ha with investment of 82 million USD.

It’s also the second CIT zone in the city after Da Nang’s software park was approved by the PM in 2017, he added.

The second CIT zone will be given preferential policies and regulations in attracting domestic and foreign investors in IT, electronics manufacturing and telecommunications.

Following the city’s Master Plan, the DITP was designed as central Vietnam’s ‘Silicon Valley’, on total 341ha with investment of 120 million USD in two stages.

The DITP is the country’s largest centralised information technology centre after launching the first stage in 2018.

According to the city’s information and communications department, the DITP expects to create revenue of 1.5 billion USD each year with 25,000 jobs and an urban area for 100,000 people.

In 2018, Trung Nam Group also started construction of an apartment and office complex for IT businesses on 8.7ha as a prelude to the second stage.

Director of the municipal Information and Communications Department Nguyen Quang Thanh said the IT and communications industry made revenue of 1.23 billion USD and contributed 5.5 percent to the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2018.

The city attracted nearly 900 IT businesses, creating 25,000 jobs.

Da Nang is the first city in Vietnam to launch the e-Government system – a crucial step in building a smart city – and offering free wireless internet (wifi) services for local residents and tourists at major centres and streets in the city./.VNA