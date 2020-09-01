Cross-border e-commerce brings Vietnamese goods to the world

At the first conference on cross-border e-commerce held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Amazon Global Selling on December 4 in Ho Chi Minh City, many Vietnamese businesses shared their success of selling goods on Amazon. Businesses have seen an increase of 20-30 percent in sales, and they have had an opportunity to study marketing and branding skills.

Tran Van Tuan, chairman and general director of TA Holdings, said the company was among the 105 businesses that participated in the Amazon training course. The company’s KYS Chocolate Matte lipsticks are now accessible to several million Amazon customers. Products have received good customer feedback and the company’s sales have increased rapidly.

However, Tran Van Tuan said that to do business successfully, TA Holdings had to meet strict requirements in terms of product quality, as well as conduct careful research on consumer tastes to create different products.

The Ha An Production and Trading Service Co., Ltd. has been marketing its products on Amazon since July 2019. Managing Director Nguyen Van Dong said Amazon has provided great opportunities for the company to reach customers outside Vietnam. The company has selected to use the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) since the beginning, which allows it to store products in Amazon centers, from where they can be packed and shipped. Amazon also provides customer service for these products. FBA has helped the company scale its business and reach more customers. Vietnamese firms had voiced concern about e-commerce channels, but the recent cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Amazon Global Selling has gone a long way to alleviate their concerns.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said e-commerce has become a useful tool to help businesses export to the global market. More than 32 percent of Vietnam’s small- and medium-sized enterprises have established business with foreign partners through online channels. In 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade cooperated with major partners in e-commerce, such as Amazon and Google to provide solutions and train businesses to apply information technology in trade promotion activities.

A signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Amazon took place at the conference. Between now and 2021, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and Amazon will join hands in programs on global export and brand name development via e-commerce, and e-commerce training for local enterprises, providing an array of activities.

Vu Ba Phu, director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said the agency and Amazon Global Selling will continue to cooperate to support Vietnamese businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, in accessing the world market through Amazon.

Minh Long & Mai Ca